AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,319 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,252. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.