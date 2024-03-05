AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1,870.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. 44,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

