AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 422.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Wayfair worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. 485,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.68.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

