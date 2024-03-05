AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 624,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 2,015,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,016,815. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.