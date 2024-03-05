AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,825,977 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of KeyCorp worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 80,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,534,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

KEY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 777,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075,314. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

