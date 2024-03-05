AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.5 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,512. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.