AQR Capital Management LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

CHE traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.96. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,747. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day moving average is $559.16. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

