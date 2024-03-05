AQR Capital Management LLC Has $29.88 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $29,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. 173,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

