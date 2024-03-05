AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,344 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of A traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

