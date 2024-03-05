AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.21

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.21 and last traded at $142.99, with a volume of 45434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

