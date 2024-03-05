AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Head-To-Head Survey

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $3.28 billion 6.44 $356.71 million $1.00 61.87 Pintec Technology $10.81 million 0.95 -$27.57 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $50.04, suggesting a potential downside of 19.11%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 10.84% 24.69% 6.54% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Pintec Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

