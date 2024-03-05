Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $20.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,583. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

