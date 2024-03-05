Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 54.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APGE stock traded up $22.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,760. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.