APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $43.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APG. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

