Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 3092356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

