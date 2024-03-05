Andrew Pickering Buys 750,000 Shares of Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Stock

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pickering acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

Provaris Energy Ltd engages in the development of hydrogen production projects in Australia and internationally. The company owns 100% interest in the Tiwi Islands Hydrogen Export project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also develops compressed hydrogen shipping solutions. The company was formerly known as Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

