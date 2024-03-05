Andrew Jay Krasner Sells 1,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

