Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

