Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average is $178.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,953. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

