Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

