Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average of $224.05. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

