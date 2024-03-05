Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $329.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.55. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

