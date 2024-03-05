Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2,833.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $629.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $636.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.