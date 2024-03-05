Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

