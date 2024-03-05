Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.69 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

