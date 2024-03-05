Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMC. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
