Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

