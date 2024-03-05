Analyzing Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Starbox Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -13.14% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

PSQ has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbox Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PSQ and Starbox Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A Starbox Group $11.74 million 1.90 $2.15 million N/A N/A

PSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starbox Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PSQ and Starbox Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.78%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Summary

PSQ beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of customized software systems, including AI Rebates Calculation Engine System; provision of brand-building-related consulting, market research, advertisement idea conceptualization, brand positioning proposals, and final proposals and solutions; photography, video recording, audio recording, script development, and equipment rental, to post-production editing; and marketing and promotional campaign services, as well as media booking agency services to sell advertisement lots on behalf of media companies. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

