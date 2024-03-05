Analyzing Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) & J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth -1.38% -4.00% -1.74% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duluth and J-Long Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 0 0 0 N/A J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Duluth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than J-Long Group.

This table compares Duluth and J-Long Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $653.31 million 0.22 $2.30 million ($0.27) -16.93 J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Duluth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duluth beats J-Long Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

