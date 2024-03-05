Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$13.40

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $155,697 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.91. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

