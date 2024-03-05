Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $15.19

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

