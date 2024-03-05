Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $16.90

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.