Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) PT at GBX 738.33

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.33 ($9.37).
LRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
