Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $851.00

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $856.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $913.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $833.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.31. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

