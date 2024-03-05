Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 238.60

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.60 ($3.03).

BARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON BARC opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.06. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,386.24). In related news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($352,836.65). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,386.24). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

