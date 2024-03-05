Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 90,132 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,132 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $267,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 9.5% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 66.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.60. 72,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.48. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

