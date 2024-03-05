Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 57,693 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.35% of AvalonBay Communities worth $330,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.14. 244,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

