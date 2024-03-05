Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 467,185 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.71% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $349,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,484. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

