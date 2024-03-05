Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,565,258 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,565,258 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Boston Scientific worth $282,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,028. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,371. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

