Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 252,745 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.01% of FMC worth $335,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of FMC by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 532,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 748,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $128.52.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.