Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 243,888 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,888 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Arista Networks worth $273,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.82. 958,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

