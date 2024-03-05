Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,421,193 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648,807 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,421,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $318,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 930,216 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,037 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

