Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 124,736 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,736 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $392,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

