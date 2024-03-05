Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Synaptics worth $369,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. 82,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,637. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

