Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. 947,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,443. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.