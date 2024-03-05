Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 48,047 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.13% of Entergy worth $416,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 440,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,129. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.