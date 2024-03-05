Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $372.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $372,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 37,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,824,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 18,743,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,255,855. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

