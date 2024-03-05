Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $360.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 583,318 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Walt Disney worth $360,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,624,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

DIS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.09. 4,542,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,975,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $114.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

