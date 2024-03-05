Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $300.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Pinterest worth $300,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 50.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,703. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

