Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $282.19 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $282,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 12.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ecolab by 8.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

